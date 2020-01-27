Shangri-La Hotels in India celebrates Year of the Rat with traditional culinary celebrations

Shangri-La Hotels in India celebrated the auspicious arrival of the Year of the Rat with traditional culinary celebrations from January 24-26, 2020 at Shang Palace in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

A forty-seven year old legacy, Shang Palace restaurants are the most celebrated Chinese specialty restaurants across the world. Shang Palace, Shangri-La Group’s signature Chinese restaurant chain was first launched in 1974 with the Michelin-starred Shang Palace in Singapore. The Group now operates over forty restaurants worldwide, located in key flagship hotels. Through creative cuisine, impeccable service and beautiful interiors, the restaurants deliver a unique, yet traditional, experience to diners.

The Year of The Rat is the first year in the twelve-year Chinese zodiac cycle, and symbolises prosperity and new beginnings. The rat signifies wealth and abundance and the Chinese New Year is not only the time to celebrate reunions, but also a time to celebrate and appreciate life.

The expert Chinese chefs at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi and Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru had specially curated and created festive delicacies inspired by the clever rat who outsmarted the other animals of the zodiac to win the Jade Emperor’s race.

Chinese New Year celebrations took over Shang Palace at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi from January 24-26, 2020. Guests celebrated in style with a special five-course menu that was packed with traditional favourites and contemporary dishes such as Shui Jiao Dumplings, Stuffed Lotus Root in Osmanthus Sauce, Wok-Fried Seabass in Sichuan Sauce, Nian Gao, and more. The special menu was available for lunch and dinner.

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru honoured the new lunar year with a traditional Lion Dance, Yee Sang, also known as prosperity toss and a special degustation menu. Crab Meat Dumplings, Gan Shao Xia, Beijing Duck and Nian Gao were some of the signature dishes that were a part of the opulent feast.

