Shangri-La Hotels across the UAE, Turkey and India unveil Mooncake flavours

Over 3,000 years ago, Chinese emperors started worshipping the moon in autumn, praying for a plentiful harvest the following year. These emperors prepared mooncakes with great reverence to pay tribute to the moon goddess. To this day, lunar appreciation and moon watching on the brightest full-moon day of the year go hand in hand with this special delicacy.

This mid-autumn festival, Shangri-La Hotels across the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India offer a selection of coveted mooncakes, including new regional flavours. Along with time-honoured mooncake flavours, such as lotus seed paste, coconut green tea, red bean and mixed nut, guests can enjoy the following exclusive flavours crafted by masters from five Shang Palace restaurants in the region.

Date Mooncake

Chefs from Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi and Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai have come together to curate this recipe using a century-old ingredient, dates. A staple food of the Middle East, dates are often referred to as ‘God’s bounty’ and are bursting with goodness.

Pistachio Mooncake

Dessert lovers will enjoy this delicious and refreshing sensation. Created by the chef from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, this secret mooncake recipe features nutritionally dense pistachios and a burst of flavours from lemon zest, adding an innovative twist.

Saffron Mooncake

Handcrafted by the chefs from Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru and Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi, this mooncake is a modern reinterpretation of the popular Indian dessert, Barfi. Smooth and creamy cashew purée is balanced by the subtle and luxurious flavours of saffron and cardamom in this aromatic delicacy.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Group’s signature Chinese restaurant chain, first launched in 1974 with the Michelin starred Shang Palace in Singapore. The Group now operates over 40 restaurants worldwide located in key flagship hotels.

Shang Palace and Summer Palace at Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong and Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong both have also been awarded Michelin stars. Meanwhile, Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel, Paris is the first gourmet Chinese restaurant in the French capital and marks the first authentic Chinese restaurant in France to receive a Michelin star.

Through creative cuisine, impeccable service and beautiful interiors, the restaurants deliver a unique yet traditional experience to diners.

Shang Palace’s mooncakes are available in elegant boxes of four. The constellation-themed boxes showcase the brilliance of the moon, interwoven with a sea of stars, illuminating autumn’s precious bounty.

Mooncakes are available for sale starting today until 13 September 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru.