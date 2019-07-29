Shaadi by Marriott debuts in south India at Chennai

Marriott International, recently hosted a bespoke wedding extravaganza in Chennai with the Tamil Nadu edition of ‘Shaadi by Marriott’ for the very first time.The two-day soiree hosted at The Westin Chennai Velachery, Courtyard by Marriott Madurai, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa and Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre saw an attendance of leading wedding specialists from across the country.

‘Shaadi by Marriott’ was created with the intent to craft unique and personalised wedding experiences, that come alive with great food, fabulous venues, exquisite décor and above all, unparalleled service levels. Marriott hotels are known for their F&B selections. Over the two days guests were treated to a variety of cuisines ranging from Awadhi, Punjabi, Asian, and Continental to local delicacies and Elai Sapadu – the traditional south Indian sit down meal served on a banana leaf. From curating personalised wedding experiences to playing the perfect host, the two-day extravaganza highlighted key facets of this luxurious and holistic wedding experience curated by the brand.

The Tamil Nadu edition of the initiative offered a magnificent opportunity to leading wedding professionals in the country to collaborate with Marriott International and create bespoke weddings that are one of a kind in their picturesque properties. On the first day of the coveted event, the attendees witnessed a selection of sumptuous indulgences curated by the talented culinarians at The Westin Chennai Velachery and Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre. On the following day, the attendees indulged in an array of insightful yet enjoyable series of activities like the Varmala ceremony followed by interactive sessions with industry professionals and a grand gala evening on the lawns of the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.