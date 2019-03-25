Seventh World Tea Coffee Expo to showcase 90+ exhibitors from eight countries

The seventh World Tea Coffee Expo (WTCE), deemed to be South Asia’s largest B2B event for the hot beverage sector, will be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre from November 21-23, 2019. The expo will offer networking opportunity for industry players to meet and undertake business and also to understand and determine future trends in the global tea and coffee market.

A release issued here read, the Global RTD (ready-to-drink) tea and coffee market is continuing to expand and likely to grow at approx 9 per cent through 2022 with major contribution coming from rapidly expanding organised retail chains offering a variety of products in innovative and user-friendly packaging. South Asia has seen a considerable upsurge in production, investment in modernisation and upgradation of facilities and overall consumption backed by attractive branding/packaging and easy access due to mushrooming of e-commerce portals.

With 90+ exhibitors from eight countries including government pavilions and 4000+ trade visitors, WTCE 2019 will showcase innovative Tea and coffee products/brands, machinery, equipment, packaging, technologies, vending solutions, sugar/sweeteners, biscuits & cookies, flavours, retail chains, certifications, premixes, government boards, etc. South Asia’s largest dedicated annual gathering for this industry, WTCE enables mega-deals by identifying market trends, global drivers, challenges, constraints, threats and investment opportunities of the RTD tea coffee market and creates awareness on market penetration strategies – both local and global. The trade show is accompanied by a two-day high-level conference and workshops on last day.

In recent times, a host of regional players have initiated national expansion strategies which are supplemented by networking events like WTCE enabling them to find bulk buyers, appoint distributors & agents and create overall branding with smaller marketing budgets. Such players are from Assam, Siliguri, North East, Himachal Pradesh, Nilgiris, etc. International companies have found WTCE as the definite platform for penetrating or expanding their activities across India. The expo offers huge potential for appointing distributors, bulk orders, joint ventures, franchising, networking, knowledge-sharing, meeting government officials, marketing alliances and overall branding to decision makers from India and abroad.