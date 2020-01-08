Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace introduces Super Saturday Brunch

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is launching a unique concept of ‘Super Saturday Brunch’ at Seasonal Tastes – the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

The exquisite dining experience is sure to tantalise guest palates with a specially tailored menu by the culinary maestros helmed by executive chef, Mahesh Padala. The extensive spread includes a special assortment of Asian delicacies and an array of delectable vegetarian as well as non- vegetarian offerings along with live stations. A food haven for connoisseur’s, some of the signature inclusions range from a classic Nasi Goreng station, Indonesian Satay, Chiang-Mai curry station, American Chop-suey, Dim Sums, Live stations of BBQ Grills, Classic Roast Chicken and Local Hyderabad delicacies – like dum ka murg, lashkari kaliyan, amongst others.

Witness the chefs create magic right at your table as they whip up one of their signature creations live. A dedicated Frozen Cocktail Bar will complete the celebration, with innovative concoctions like Frozen Sangria, Frozen Irish Coffee, Frozen Stoplight Mojito, along with the city’s longest Long Island Ice Tea, and much more.

“At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, it is our endeavor to offer the most superior quality services to our guests and keep up with new trends. We are always excited to unveil the innovative cuisines to our guests and today, we are thrilled to launch our exceptional Saturday brunches. Led by our extremely talented and award winning Executive Chef who has been recognized for his culinary excellence not just in India but across Asia Pacific, our impeccable culinary teams look forward to offering the best culinary experience to every palate”, said Parag Sawhney, GM, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Padala, said, “We aim to always keep enhancing experiences for our guests by innovating with the offerings at our various F&B outlets. The introduction of Saturday Brunches at Seasonal Tastes is one such initiative and is exclusive to our hotel. We are definite that it will be a delight to all gourmands.”