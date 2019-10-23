Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Gurgaon to celebrate Bengali food festival

Keeping up with its strong culinary game and bringing home flavours from across the world, the culinary team at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi is gearing up for a Bengali Food Festival called “Essence of Bengal” at the hotel’s all-day diner Seasonal Tastes from October 29 to November 9, 2019.

The highly-anticipated Bengali food festival will enable the diners to revel in the Essence of Bengal as it will feature signature specialties of the guest chef – Chef Samir Sen who has travelled all the way from Kolkata to ensure that quintessential authentic Bengali cuisine is prepared and plated to perfection for this festival.

Chef Sen will team up with the hotel’s multi property executive chef – Chef Anurudh Khanna, and his talented team at Seasonal Tastes to create a special bespoke Bengali buffet dinner – complete with special live counters, a dedicated dessert section and an ambience that will surely transport you to the City of Joy.

Throwing light on this festival, Chef Khanna said, “Our food festivals always have a think tank direct from the source. So whether we do traditional Awadhi food or the hearty Sardinian menu –we have a cuisine master who ensures only the most traditional, pure and authentic flavours leave the kitchen. We are confident that our Bengali food festival will give you a taste of Calcutta that you won’t forget for a long time.”

Guests will be treated to tantalizing flavours from across the region of Bengal, showcased in iconic dishes such as Kosha Mangsho – an age-old Bengali way of cooking mutton by following the slow cooking method in secret traditional spices, Machher Jhol – world renowned spicy fish curry prepared with mustard paste which is a staple in all Bengali households, Chingri Machher Chop – also known as ‘Prawn Croquette’ or Prawn Cutlet which have the capability to transport you to the bustling streets of Calcutta. Vegetarians need not despair as the festival offers lip smacking vegetarian delicacies like Posto Pyazer Bora – poppy seed cakes, Kanchkolar (Raw Banana) Kofta – soft and crispy koftas in a thin and tangy curry, Aloo Posto, the quintessential Bengali recipe of potatoes in a lightly spiced poppy seeds paste and Phulkopi Koraishutir Tarkari- a dry preparation of Peas & Cauliflower. Cooked with traditional spices and ingredients like panch phoran, gondhoraj lebu, poppy seeds, mustard oil, the food is replete with the aromas and nutty flavours of Bengal.

To complete this culinary journey– there’s a variety of Mishti (desserts) like Nolen Gurer Sandesh – cottage cheese fudge made with date palm jaggery which is synonymous to winter in Bengal and Rajbhog which seamlessly combines the flavours of juicy rasgullas and crunchy dry fruits.

Celebrating the authentic food of Bengal, the indulgent menu will be available as part of the dinner buffet at the Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi daily from 7.00 pm until 11.30pm.