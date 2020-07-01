SCARA robots used in F&B industry estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90 per cent to 2028

Read Article

SCARA robots are extensively used in the food and beverage industry for quick picking, food processing, and fast picking and packing responsibilities like bottle handling and tray-loading

The global SCARA robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90 per cent across the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. According to a report by ReportLinker, The key factors facilitating market growth are an emphasis on workplace safety, demand for bulk production, and demand for SCARA robots in the automotive industry.



Market insights

A SCARA robot is a horizontally configured machine, capable of moving horizontally.Its movements are restricted to the horizontal axis as SCARA robots do not have rotatory joints. Such robots are user-friendly and have lesser backend programming needs.Moreover, they efficiently increase frequency, boost output, and eradicate production bottlenecks.



SCARA robots are generally mounted on a pedestal that moves in X, Y, and Z planes.They are sturdy, fast, highly durable, and preferred by industries for loading and unloading, assembling, and pick-and-place operations.



SCARA robots are extensively used in the food and beverage industry for quick picking, food processing, and fast picking and packing responsibilities like bottle handling and tray-loading. Additionally, SCARA robots are also very efficient in the electrical and electronics industry for handling and building display screens, printed circuit boards (PCB), and connectors. An increased emphasis on workplace safety has bolstered the demand for robotic systems within medium and large-scale enterprises, and is subsequently driving the market growth. Robotic systems are not just a replacement for human labour, but they also ensure the maintenance of production efficiency without compromising workers’ safety. However, the lack of a skilled workforce to adapt and maintain new robots have hindered the market growth.



Regional insights

The global SCARA robots market is geographically analyzed across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR of 11.15%, along with garnering the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the most populated region, and countries like China, India, and Japan have heavily invested in R&D activities. The rise in demand for plastic products and plastic materials and the technological advances in the region have fuelled the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry among existing competitors is intense.However, collaborations between large companies and start-ups, focused on innovation, are expected. Some of the distinguished companies in the market are ABB, Precise Automation Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Denso Corporation, among various others.





