Sarovar Hotels signs seventh hotel in Gujarat

Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels has signed its latest project in the temple town of Somnath. It’s a place where a strong trail of religion and legend linger around tourism and daily life. Sarovar already operates hotels in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh and Rajkot.

Sarovar Portico, Somnath is spread in beautiful landscaped terrain and has aesthetically designed Deluxe, Suites and superior rooms; a multi-cuisine restaurant, well-equipped banquet hall, a rejuvenating spa and Gym for fitness enthusiasts.

While the Somnath temple and Somnath beach are the primary places to visit here, Gita Mandir, Balukha Tirtha, Kamnath Mahadev Temple, Somnath Museum are some of the other attractions. The destination is well connected to all important cities of Gujarat.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to further expand our presence in Gujarat; Somnath will be our seventh in the state. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Somnath and offering them to our signature Sarovar hospitality.”