Sarovar Hotels signs Hometel branded hotel in Jalandhar

Sarovar Hotels recently announced the signing of a new hotel in Jalandhar, Punjab, consolidating the group’s strong presence in its Punjab bastion. This property will be Sarovar’s second hotel in the city of Jalandhar after Sarovar Portico.

Hometel Jalandhar, a contemporary and modern hotel will offer all-day dining restaurant, bar, fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool and a spacious banquet hall. The hotel upon completion by 2022 will allow guests a convenient and comfortable stay through signature Sarovar service standards.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are extremely delighted at the expansion of our Hometel brand into Jalandhar. Punjab is a growing market and an important geographical area for Sarovar. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Hometel Jalandhar and treating them to our signature Sarovar hospitality.”