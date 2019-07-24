Sarovar Hotels & Resorts to open second hotel in Andhra Pradesh, signs Sarovar Portico Dindi

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has signed a new hotel in the Godavari Delta of Andhra Pradesh. Dindi is in the intersection where the Godavari joins the Bay of Bengal. A destination known for its coconut plantations, palm-fringed canals, lakes, lagoons and houseboat cruise around it, serves as an ideal relaxing holiday destination.

Sarovar Portico, Dindi after renovation will have 50 aesthetically designed rooms including suites, with a view of beautiful lilies and lotus ponds. Other amenities of the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool, spa, dining area and indoor meeting and banquet space for business meets and social events. The hotel marks Sarovar’s second hotel in the state of Andhra Pradesh after Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Tirupati.

The admirers of picturesque scenic beauty and pristine backwaters have a bounty of options to choose from Antervedi beach to Peruru Heritage Village, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, and surely not to miss a boat ride on the Godavari.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our leisure portfolio. Our vision is to deliver uncomplicated travel experience for our business and leisure travellers. We see great growth potential in this market and look forward to offering best value to business and leisure travellers in sync with Sarovar’s signature hospitality.”