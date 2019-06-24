Sarovar Hotels & Resorts signs new hotel Seasons Sarovar Portico in Udaipur

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts continues to strengthen its presence in Rajasthan with the signing of another hotel in Udaipur. Seasons Sarovar Portico, will be Sarovar’s first hotel in Udaipur and seventh in the state after marking presence in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Udaipur, a tourist destination, is known for its beautiful lake, historic forts and palaces, museums, galleries, architectural temples and festival & fairs. Seasons Sarovar Portico is scheduled to welcome guests by September 2019. The hotel will offer 60 well-appointed rooms including suites, planned to open in two phases. With 2000 sq ft of indoor meeting and banquet space and 70,000 sq ft of garden space, the hotel is an ideal venue for social gathering, business meeting, and destination wedding segment. It will also offer multi-cuisine restaurant, lounge bar, coffee shop and swimming pool and spa.

Providing convenient access to guests, the hotel is an hour drive away from Maharana Pratap Airport and 30 minutes from the railway station. Mountain and adventure lovers can explore the beauty of Aravalli hills which is just two-hour drive from the hotel.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are happy to expand our presence further in the state of Rajasthan. The city attracts a lot of domestic and international travellers for sight-seeing, weddings, business and we look forward to tapping the growing market.”