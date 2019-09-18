Sarovar Hotels & Resorts opens Sobit Sarovar Portico in Goa

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has just opened Sobit Sarovar Portico in Goa. It is the latest player in the Goan market that promises a tranquil escape from the buzz of the city down by Palolem beach.

The property, launched by Amit Prabhu, owner of Prabhu Realtors, and Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, is one of 78 hotels across India and Africa managed by Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. The hotel is designed by architect Kundan Prabhu, with interiors by Rohan Timple and Sameer Reddies, and landscapes by architect Abha Sapre.

Located just 500 metres away from one of South Goa’s most well-loved and stunning beaches, Sobit Sarovar Portico aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options.

Spread across 5500 square metres, Sobit Sarovar Portico has 48 well-appointed deluxe rooms encased beautifully by quaint architecture that reflects Goa’s history and culture. Intricate woodwork, hand-selected art and sleek lines showcase a blend of Goan and Indo-Portuguese styles. Throughout the hotel, paintings by Pravin Solanke and other art narrate the tale of Goa’s heritage, culture, landscapes, events and daily life. As the ideal destination for leisure and business travellers, Palolem offers romantic escapes, surreal villages and an enlivened air of magic and mystery through the year.

The myriad food and beverage outlets set themselves apart within the hotel, each offering a different atmosphere – the creations of Baaya Design – without losing that singular common thread of true Goan hospitality and quaint architectural style. Uzo, the bar, is well-stocked with a large array of international beverages styled in a chic, friendly manner. Flavours is Sobit Sarovar Portico’s multi-cuisine restaurant with popular dishes from around the world, served with flair. At Balcão, guests can lounge by the pool as they sip innovative cocktails and nibble on delicious snacks.

With its gorgeous interiors, Sala de Cristal banquet hall offers the ideal venue for events of any sort, from weddings to private parties, exhibitions to corporate retreats for up to 350 guests. To reinforce that feeling of relaxation, Sobit Sarovar Portico offers O Spa, at which trained therapists ease and relax guests with a wide variety of treatments. In addition, the resort has a well-equipped gym, activity center for children and adults, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Speaking at the launch, Bakaya said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the market which is a very popular tourist destination. We believe the hotel’s location clubbed with Sarovar’s signature hospitality will deliver a notable experience to its business and leisure guests alike.”