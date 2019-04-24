Sarovar Hotels & Resorts opens Nirvana Sarovar Portico in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel chain in India with over 80 operational hotels across 50 destinations in India and Africa, today opened Nirvana Sarovar Portico in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur is Sarovar’s fifth city in Uttar Pradesh after Agra, Jhansi, Lucknow, Vaishali, and Vrindavan.

Owned by AD Sons Reality Pvt Ltd., Nirvana Sarovar Portico is located in the heart of the city and business center of Gorakhpur and is strategically positioned 15 minutes away from the airport, giving express connectivity to and from the city and to all city’s business and entertainment zone. A contemporary hotel in the upper mid-scale segment, Nirvana Sarovar Portico has 67 rooms including suites, with all modern amenities complemented with warm, attentive and personalised services.

The hotel also boasts of conferencing and banquet spaces and facilities for up to 350 guests, well-equipped fitness center, 24 hours In-room dining, and free hi-speed Wi-Fi . Guests can savour a delightful meal at the hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant ‘Dine 551’.

The city a getaway to Nepal and lies in close proximity to Kushinagar and Lumbini for the Buddhist Pilgrims.

Commenting on the development, Ajay K. Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels, said, “This beautiful, new hotel is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio in Uttar Pradesh. With its significant development, Gorakhpur is an emerging destination with a rising number of visitors from overseas and across the country. It is an important location for us to further tap the market and grow our business. This is set to be one of the best hotels in the city and will cater to the needs of corporate, groups, leisure and conferences.”

Sarovar Hotels is targeting to have 100 hotels under its portfolio in the near future. Expected openings in 2019 include hotels in Bangalore, Bihar, Goa, Gujrat, Mumbai, Punjab, Tanzania, Uttarakhand.