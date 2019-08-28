Trending now

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts expands portfolio in Haryana, to open Geeta Sarovar Portico, Panipat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is expanding its presence in Haryana with the new signing in Panipat, also known as the “City Of Weavers”.

Geeta Sarovar Portico is a mid-scale hotel conveniently located off National Highway No. 1.The hotel upon completion by the end of 2019, will offer all facilities and services of an upscale hotel for its business /leisure travellers. The hotel has 50 rooms including suites, with a multi-cuisine restaurant, rooftop swimming pool, lawn and banquet space for business and social gatherings, ensuring a comfortable stay for the discerning guest.

Panipat has a rich historic significance and its museum is a treasure trove of sculptures, jewelry, pottery, and other artefacts. The attractions for visitors are Devi Temple, Kabuli Bagh Mosque and Insar Bazaar with its unique local woven textiles.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “Panipat is a growing city with significant flow of business. We are delighted to mark our presence in this growing market and look forward to offering Sarovar’s signature hospitality to our guests.”

