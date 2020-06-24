Trending now

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts discusses way forward plan with travel trade fraternity

In continuation with the maiden ‘Sarovar Virtual showcase’ held with corporate clients with an understanding to absorb their future travel need, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts recently conducted its second edition of Sarovar Virtual Showcase.

The initiative behind the second edition was to present the brand’s safety measures and its latest offerings for leisure, city and pilgrimage destinations, which drew an audience from the travel trade fraternity; members of India Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI).

The key dialogues exchanged with the tour operates were on Sarovar’s way forward plan; safety initiatives adopted; attractive tour packages for key leisure destinations; business city getaway offers and mushrooming drivable distance vacation packages.

The webinar flagged off by Sanjay Rai, senior VP – sales and marketing, Sarovar Hotels consisted of Pranab Sarkar, president, IATO; P P Khanna, head, ADTOI; and from Sarovar’s side – Ajay Bakaya, MD; Nipun Vig, VP – Operations; Swarup Dutta, regional director – South; Ajoy Balkrishna, regional director – North; and Akshay Thusoo, VP – Sales.

