Sarovar Hotels & Resorts and MakeMy Trip comes together for a sustainable eco-friendly initiative

One step towards the greener planet, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce its “Eco-friendly” initiative in collaboration with MakeMyTrip towards sustainable and responsible tourism in partnership with MakeMyTrip Foundation, a public charitable trust that supports sustainable tourism.

On every stay at Sarovar Hotels booked through MMT website, the hotel will contribute Rs 5, in addition to that an identical contribution requested from guests, which will then be used towards sustainable tourism and betterment of ecological balance.

The initiative will see Sarovar Hotels tagged as eco-friendly hotels on MakeMyTrip.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels, said, “We are delighted to partner with MakeMyTrip for such a great initiative and will do our utmost to contribute to sustainability by adopting a proactive environmental policy. We are conscious of the world we’ll leave behind for future generations.”

Ritwik Khare, chief business officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “It is heartening to have our valued hotel partner Sarovar Hotels join hands with us to embark on the journey to promote responsible travel. We are immensely proud of the one million tree plantation milestone that MakeMyTrip Foundation has achieved through micropayment contribution over the years. We are confident that the initiative being launched by Sarovar will help us double down in making tangible impact towards offsetting carbon footprint of travellers.”