Sarovar Hotels opens Viraj Sarovar Portico in Jammu

Sarovar Hotels has opened second hotel in Jammu & Kashmir – Viraj Sarovar Portico. Viraj Sarovar Portico will complement Sarovar’s existing hotel RK Sarovar Portico, Srinagar.

Viraj Sarovar Portico is an upscale contemporary hotel strategically located in Bari Brahmana which is one of the biggest industrial hubs of Jammu. This will be Sarovar’s 84th hotel in operation. Designed to welcome the modern and savvy traveller, Viraj Sarovar Portico offers rooms and suites with modern amenities, a well- appointed retreat for corporate and leisure travellers.

The hotel features flexible banqueting options from 2300 sq ft to 31000 sq ft , ideal venues for weddings to private parties, exhibitions, corporate events / conferences. Banquet functions capacity goes up to 2500 guests.

For dining and entertainment, the hotel offers “Flavours” – an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, “Zing” – a lounge bar offering choice of premium beverages with flavorsome finger food. Terrace Grill, rooftop restaurant, where guests can lounge by the pool as they sip innovative cocktails and delectable nibbles.

To reinforce that feeling of relaxation, Viraj Sarovar Portico offers Nirvana Spa, at which trained therapists ease and relax guests with a wide variety of treatments. In addition, the hotel has a well-equipped gym, swimming pool, and complimentary wifi. The hotel is about 6 km away from Jammu city and railway station and 10 Km from Jammu airport.

Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to further expand our presence in the state. With Jammu and Kashmir emerging as one of our key markets, we look forward to further growth and increased traffic contribution from our hotels here. We will continue to focus on our expansion and also strengthen our position as we look to spread farther across North India.”

“We are delighted to associate with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. We aim to cater to both corporate and leisure travelers. The property is optimally located and is serene yet easily accessible. We recognized the demand of a business hotel in the locality and are confident our offering will enthrall our clientele,” said Choudhary Jagar Singh, MD, Viraj Sarovar Portico.