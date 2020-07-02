Trending now

Sarovar Hotels opens Sarovar Portico, Somnath

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels recently announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath. The town derives much of its identity from the mythology and religion that surround it. In addition to Somnath, Sarovar operate hotels in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh and Rajkot.

Sarovar Portico, Somnath is spread in beautiful landscaped terrain and has aesthetically designed presidential & royal suites, studio rooms, superior rooms and executive rooms.

Culinary highlights at the hotel include ‘Flavours’ that offers a multi-cuisine menu served with flair. With its plush interiors, Sarovar Portico Somnath features a contemporary spacious banquet hall with modern technology and a grand lawn for events and functions.

R3 Spa offers a variety of refreshing therapies and treatments for guests seeking mind, body and spiritual wellness. And a gym for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, the hotel has an activity center for children and adults, swimming pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Places of religious interest like Dehotsarg Tirth, Bhalka Tirth and Veraval Chowpati are within a radius of eight kilometres from the hotel.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat; Somnath will be our seventh hotel in the state. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to Sarovar Portico, Somnath and offering them our signature Sarovar hospitality.”

