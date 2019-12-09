Sarovar Hotels opens Royal Hometel Suites in Dahisar, Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts today launched Royal Hometel Suites in Mumbai. In the heart of Dahisar, the hotel is on the western express highway, making it an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers. This contemporary hotel is aesthetically designed with tasteful interiors and elegantly appointed rooms. The hotel has all modern-day comforts, amenities and facilities complemented by ‘Signature Sarovar Hospitality’.

The hotel features 112 well-appointed guest rooms and suites which overlook a beautiful landscape. The superior rooms are adorned with warm colour tones, plush fabrics, and polished floors creating a cosy ambience, perfect for business & Leisure travellers. Deluxe rooms offer a distinct vintage vibe. The elegant design is complemented with best-in-class furniture giving travellers the joy of a comfortable stay. The hotel also offers ‘Royal Hometel Suites’ which are an epitome of luxury. The Suites feature state-of-the-art décor, embellished floors and walls.

Royal Hometel Suites features two banquet halls to host special occasions, corporate parties, conferences, wedding and social gathering, that can accommodate up to 550 guests.

The hotel is home to three restaurants inclusive of a bar that offers a delectable selection of cuisines. ‘Flavours’ all day-dining restaurant features freshly made Indian and international favourites. ‘Chill’ allow guests to spend quality time unwinding over refreshing cocktails and drinks. The Chill – Bar and Lounge also serves a selection of signature dishes and customizes drinks to make guests’ evenings special. The spacious lobby comprises of ‘Café 365’, just the perfect setting for coffee break or business networking.

On the launch, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “The opening of Royal Hometel Suites strengthens our position in the Mumbai market in line with the brand’s growth strategy. The launch follows the growing trend of business and leisure hotels along with the brand’s quality assurance and ‘Signature Sarovar Hospitality’. Our new property is appropriate for both business and leisure travellers considering the location of the hotel.”

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest growing chains of hotels in India managing more than 80 operational hotels in 50 destinations in India and overseas.

” We are delighted to be associated with Sarovar Hotels &Resorts in Mumbai, and are confident that Royal Hometel Suites will prove to be the preferred choice for business and leisure travelers”, said Dr Kiran Patel, Chairman, Lion Pencils.