Sarovar Hotels opens Bellevue Sarovar Portico, Junagadh

Sarovar Hotels yesterday announced the opening of Bellevue Sarovar Portico, Junagadh, marking the group’s further foray into Gujarat. Currently the brand operates in Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar and Rajkot. Junagadh will be the fifth hotel in the state of Gujarat.

Bellevue Sarovar Portico is an upscale contemporary hotel located in the heart of the city. With 81 elegantly built guest rooms and suites, the hotel welcomes traveller from business, tourists and pilgrims, etc, with warm personalised services. The hotel offers three banquets halls – Grand Crystal, Emerald and Opal for business meets or social gathering for up to 250 guests. For dining and entertainment, it offers Flavours9, a multi-cuisine restaurant and Girnar Sky Lounge, the city’s first and only rooftop restaurant with an amazing view of Junagadh. Other facilities are well-equipped fitness center, 24 hours In-room dining, free hi-speed Wi-Fi and Spa.

The city is situated at the foothills of Girnar Hills, an ancient and pilgrim destination. The tourists can visit Gir National Park and Sanctuary, Uperkot Fort, Mahabot Maqbara to Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, and many more.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels said, “After covering the important cities of the state, we are delighted to open our hotel in the heart of Junagadh. Bellevue Sarovar Portico is well connected and centrally located and will appeal to the business as well as leisure travellers.”