Sarovar Hotels and Resorts inks eighth property in UP

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has recently inked a Sarovar Portico in Ghaziabad, marking the brand’s eighth hotel in Uttar Pradesh. The hotel upon completion in 2021 will have 52 rooms including suites. All rooms will boast of contemporary décor and smartly equipped with a comprehensive range of modern amenities. Its prime location and spacious banqueting facility making it ideal to hold business meetings & conferences, social functions, etc. Other facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop gymnasium, swimming pool, etc.

The other hotels of the group are in Agra, Vrindavan, Lucknow, Jhansi and a recently signed hotel in Greater Noida.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “In order to maximise further growth and expansion opportunities, we are delighted to consolidate on our presence in Delhi NCR. With the opening of Sarovar Portico, we aim to cater to these markets by offering the best value to business and leisure travellers in sync with Sarovar’s signature hospitality.”

Ghaziabad is known as the “Gateway to Uttar Pradesh” and an emerging hub for various industries, upscale shopping malls, and foremost educational institutions.