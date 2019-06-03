Trending now

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs second hotel in Ahmedabad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signed a new hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking the brand’s second hotel in the city after Rivera Sarovar Portico. Besides this, the brand has a presence in Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, and Rajkot. This will be Sarovar’s fifth hotel in Gujarat.

Sarovar Portico, Ahmedabad-Kalupur Station is conveniently located minutes away from the Ahmedabad railway terminus and fifteen minutes away from the Airport. The hotel is located in one of the most iconic trading hubs of the city, Kapasia Bazaar and gives easy access to the commercial and industrial hub. Slated to open in August 2019, the hotel will offer enhanced guest experience, including 24-hours room service, international cuisine, valet laundry, conference hall, and travel desk.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence into western India. The hotel is located in the historic Kalupur district, the ancient trading hub of Ahmedabad. We foresee increased travel to Gujarat and Ahmedabad and look forward to welcoming patrons to our new hotel there.”

