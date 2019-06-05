Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs Sarovar Portico branded hotel in Delhi NCR

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has recently signed a new hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad marking the hotel company’s third hotel in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad.

Sarovar Portico, a mid- scale hotel located in Surajkund-Faridabad, is an ideal stay destination for business and tourist travellers. One of the key attractions of Surajkund is its annual, “Surajkund International Craft Mela” which attracts visitors from all over India as well as from overseas every year. The hotel has 60 well-appointed rooms including suites, multi-cuisine dining, bar and a wellness center.

It has a multiple banqueting and conferencing facilities with a capacity to accommodate 600 guests. The hotel offers a wide range of venues to host trainings, workshops, product launches, exhibitions, weddings and other social events. The hotel is scheduled to open by the end of this year.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels, said, “We are delighted to expand our business and boundaries further in Delhi NCR. This is our third hotel in the state of Haryana. With our focus on providing quality accommodation and services, priced attractively, the hotel will ensure a pleasant stay for all our guests travelling to this region.”