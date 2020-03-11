Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs Rosefinch Sarovar Portico in Bhimtal, Uttrakhand

Read Article

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has signed a new hotel in Bhimtal, Uttrakhand.

Rosefinch Sarovar Portico has well-appointed contemporary rooms encased beautifully by quaint architecture that reflects Bhimatal’s history and culture. The hotel aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options. This scenic lakeside destination is a treat for those who enjoy boating, paddling, birding, nature walk and trekking.

The hotel’s banquet hall offers the ideal venue for weddings to private parties, exhibitions to business meets. The hotel offers multi-cuisine restaurant where guests can relish authentic local food and popular dishes from around the world, served with flair. It also has a beautifully designed bar and lounge where guests can relax and sip innovative cocktails and nibble on delicious snacks. In addition, the hotel has activity center, travel desk and complimentary wi-fi.

The admirers of picturesque scenic beauty can visit Bhimtal Lake, Victoria Dam, Hidimba Parvat, and Butterfly research centre and Bhimeshwar and Karkotaka Temples.

Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the market which is a very popular tourist destination of Uttrakhand. We believe the hotel’s location clubbed with Sarovar’s signature hospitality will deliver a notable experience to its business and leisure guests alike.”

Bhimtal is a little town situated in the lake district of Kumaon in the foothills of Himalayas. An ideal location to explore the Himalayan Mountains, jungles, wildlife and Lakes.