Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs Madhuban Sarovar Portico in Mussoorie, Uttarkhand

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, today announced the expansion of its leisure portfolio with the signing of a new hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Madhuban Sarovar Portico is located just 500 m from a mall road.

Madhuban Sarovar Portico, currently undergoing complete renovation would be ready to welcome guests in mid-2021. The upscale hotel with contemporary interiors will have well-appointed rooms and suites offering scenic views of the valley. Guest facilities include a multi-cuisine restaurant, Bar, Gymnasium and Banquet halls to host different occasions.

Situated 35 kms from Dehradun railway station, the hotel can be accessed easily by road, train and by Air via Dehradun airport.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to mark our presence in one of the most popular hill stations in North India. Mussoorie is an important leisure destination for the domestic market attracting a large universe of nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. We hope to bring in a new level of comfort and facilities to travellers to this region with our superior accommodation and excellent services.”

