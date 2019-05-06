Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs Estuary Sarovar Portico, Poovar Island, Kerala

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels recently signed a new hotel in Poovar, marking the group’s further foray into Kerala. This will be Sarovar’s fifth hotel in Kerala, adding to its presence in Vayalar, Thekaddy, Kochi, and Thiruvanthipuram.

Poovar is a well-known tourist destination due to its unsurpassed natural beauty, serene beaches, and beautiful rivers. It is an ideal destination for relaxing and cherishing the exotic beauty of beaches.

The hotel to be operated in mid-2019 will offer 90 rooms with a nature view, spa, bar, restaurant, a swimming pool, and banquet facility for the social together and meetings. Situated 35 km from Trivandrum Airport, the hotel can be accessed both by road and boat.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the state, adding one more leisure destination in our portfolio. We look forward to further growth and remain committed to further expansion in key markets of South India.”

Related posts

The Pride Group launches its upscale hotel in Delhi

Mohit Rathod

Indian Hotels partners with Sixt to provide premium mobility services to members

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Club Med launches live Indian cuisine stations at Kani, Bali, Bintan & Malaysian resorts

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More