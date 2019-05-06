Sarovar Hotels and Resorts signs Estuary Sarovar Portico, Poovar Island, Kerala

Sarovar Hotels recently signed a new hotel in Poovar, marking the group’s further foray into Kerala. This will be Sarovar’s fifth hotel in Kerala, adding to its presence in Vayalar, Thekaddy, Kochi, and Thiruvanthipuram.

Poovar is a well-known tourist destination due to its unsurpassed natural beauty, serene beaches, and beautiful rivers. It is an ideal destination for relaxing and cherishing the exotic beauty of beaches.

The hotel to be operated in mid-2019 will offer 90 rooms with a nature view, spa, bar, restaurant, a swimming pool, and banquet facility for the social together and meetings. Situated 35 km from Trivandrum Airport, the hotel can be accessed both by road and boat.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the state, adding one more leisure destination in our portfolio. We look forward to further growth and remain committed to further expansion in key markets of South India.”