Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Latest Updates > Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens sixth hotel in Bengaluru
Latest Updates

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens sixth hotel in Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts recently lauched Shravanthi Sarovar Portico in South Bengaluru. This is Sarovar’s sixth hotel in the city after Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites, La Marvella Sarovar Premiere, Radha Hometel, Radisson Blu and RBD Sarovar Portico.

Shravanthi Sarovar Portico is a midscale hotel located in JP Nagar, one of Bangalore’s oldest planned suburbs. The hotel offers easy access to the Central Business District and electronic city and is in close proximity to major tech parks and entertainment hubs. It offers 80 newly renovated guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, club bar, fitness center and conferencing facilities. The redecorated lobby is spacious and comprises of a coffee lounge, just the perfect setting for relaxation or business networking.

Shravanthi Sarovar Portico has different decorative themes on each of the four floors. From Scandinavian to Spanish county to Manhattan to the Royal, the hotel’s theme floors and rooms will leave the traveller with a signature experience akin to none.

On the launch, Ajay Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are happy to associate with Shravanthi Group for our new property in South Bangalore. We found great synergies with the group and are excited about our association. With an apt location and serene atmosphere, our new property will be a home away from home for both business and leisure travellers.”

“We are delighted to associate with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. This is our maiden foray into hospitality and with Shravathi Sarovar Portico, we aim to cater to both corporate and leisure travelers. The property is optimally located and is serene yet easily accessible. We recognised the demand of a business hotel in the locality and are confident our offering will enthrall our clientele,” said L Balakrishnama Naidu, chairman & MD of Shravanthi Group.

Share

Related posts

Starwood announces partnership with Velocity Frequent Flyer Programme

Maharashtra passes ‘Models Shops and Establishments Act’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Yogurtbay opens in Pune

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More