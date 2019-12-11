Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens sixth hotel in Bengaluru

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts recently lauched Shravanthi Sarovar Portico in South Bengaluru. This is Sarovar’s sixth hotel in the city after Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites, La Marvella Sarovar Premiere, Radha Hometel, Radisson Blu and RBD Sarovar Portico.

Shravanthi Sarovar Portico is a midscale hotel located in JP Nagar, one of Bangalore’s oldest planned suburbs. The hotel offers easy access to the Central Business District and electronic city and is in close proximity to major tech parks and entertainment hubs. It offers 80 newly renovated guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, club bar, fitness center and conferencing facilities. The redecorated lobby is spacious and comprises of a coffee lounge, just the perfect setting for relaxation or business networking.

Shravanthi Sarovar Portico has different decorative themes on each of the four floors. From Scandinavian to Spanish county to Manhattan to the Royal, the hotel’s theme floors and rooms will leave the traveller with a signature experience akin to none.

On the launch, Ajay Bakaya, managing director, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are happy to associate with Shravanthi Group for our new property in South Bangalore. We found great synergies with the group and are excited about our association. With an apt location and serene atmosphere, our new property will be a home away from home for both business and leisure travellers.”

“We are delighted to associate with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. This is our maiden foray into hospitality and with Shravathi Sarovar Portico, we aim to cater to both corporate and leisure travelers. The property is optimally located and is serene yet easily accessible. We recognised the demand of a business hotel in the locality and are confident our offering will enthrall our clientele,” said L Balakrishnama Naidu, chairman & MD of Shravanthi Group.