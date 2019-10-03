Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens Sarovar Portico Surajkund in Delhi NCR

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with the opening of Sarovar Portico in Surajkund, Faridabad. This will be the brand’s third hotel in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad.

Sarovar Portico, a mid- scale hotel located in Surajkund-Faridabad, is an ideal destination for business travellers and tourist. The hotel has 60 well-appointed spacious rooms including suites with all contemporary amenities. State-of-the-art conference rooms and banqueting facilities for up to 600 guests, effortlessly meet any business or social needs.

Dining experiences include Panaromic – an all-day dining offering authentic & innovative preparations. A lounge bar – On the Rocks offers premium range of international spirits, cocktails and mocktails. Other facilities include a spa, free Wi-Fi, Laundry service and travel desk.

Key attractions of Surajkund are the annual, “Surajkund International Craft Mela” which attracts visitors from all over India and overseas every year; Surajkund Lake, and Baba Farid’s Tomb.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels said, “We are delighted to expand our business and boundaries further in Delhi NCR. This is our third hotel in the state of Haryana. With our focus on providing quality accommodation and services, priced attractively, the hotel will ensure a pleasant stay for all our guests travelling to this region.”