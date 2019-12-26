Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens RVR Sarovar Portico, Dindi

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has opened a new hotel in Godavari Delta at Andhra Pradesh. Dindi is in the intersection where the Godavari joins the Bay of Bengal. A destination known for its coconut plantations, serene backwaters, vast lakes and palm-fringed canals making it the ultimate location for a perfect riverside holiday.

RVR Sarovar Portico, Dindi has aesthetically designed rooms and suites, with a view of beautiful lilies and lotus plants. With its gorgeous interiors, The Godavari Banquet hall offers the ideal venue for events of any sort, from weddings to private parties, leisure events to corporate retreats for up to 150 guests. Flavours is RVR Sarovar Portico’s multi-cuisine restaurant which serves popular dishes from around the world along with authentic local delicacies of Dindi. In addition, the hotel has well-equipped fitness center, lake view and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The admirers of picturesque scenic beauty and pristine backwaters have a bounty of options to choose from Antervedi beach to Peruru Heritage Village, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, and a boat ride on Godavari.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said “We are delighted to expand our leisure portfolio. Our vision is to deliver uncomplicated travel experience for our business and leisure travellers. We see great growth potential in this market and look forward to offering best value to business and leisure travellers in sync with Sarovar’s signature hospitality.”