Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens heritage hotel The Messenger – Harlalka Haveli

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts recently announced the opening of The Messenger – Harlalka Haveli, A Sarovar heritage hotel, located in the Shekhawati region of Mandawa; famous for its quintessential Havelis, Forts and Baolis. The town is referred to as “Open art gallery” due to its fascinating havelis with outdoor frescos that depict the mythological themes.

The Messenger- Harlalka Haveli, A Sarovar heritage hotel, is owned by Sukhani Group of hotels, a well-known name in the hospitality sector in Rajasthan. This boutique hotel is almost 275 years old and comprises of 11 luxurious rooms, welcomes discerning travellers to an experience that is filled with opulence and enigma offering an authentic Haveli experience. The hotel features perfect blend of old and new world by coalescing old world charm with modern comforts. Equipped with all modern facilities, the hotel offers Haveli Café – All day dining, outdoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, travel desk and wi-fi. The fort town of Mandawa is well connected with other places in the region through a good network of roads.

The hotel is in close proximity to famous tourist attractions that hold historic importance and of interest to thousands of history buffs and tourists such as Gold Painted Haveli, Local Museum, Thakurji Temple, Harlalka Well and Sonthalia Gate.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in a region which holds such a rich historic significance. The old traditions and the lives of people living here can be experienced first-hand at the hotel. With our focus on providing quality accommodation and services, priced attractively, the hotel will ensure an outstanding stay for our guests travelling to this region.”