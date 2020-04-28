Sanjana Desai: Although traditional HoReCa consumption has dropped drastically, Mother’s Recipe sees demand from cloud kitchens

Read Article

As the Indian hospitality industry is faced with severe cash flow crunch due to the slumping demand amid the ongoing crisis, many allied industries are also facing the brunt with sluggish demand for supplies from the traditional HoReCa sector. Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods – a leading brand providing packaged food products to the hospitality sector, in conversation with Akshay Nayak highlights how the company is witnessing demand from the alternative market within the sector during this dire situation

While the HoReCa sector is reeling from the pandemic and the lockdown, how has it impacted its allied businesses?

Indian Foodservice industry is, after Retail and Insurance, the largest service sector industry in our country. HoReCa sector feeds 7 million plus households and also supports several related industries such as real estate, food processing, consulting and many more. Dining contributes 90+ per cent to the overall margins for these small businesses, and the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns and zero footfalls have led to huge monetary gaps that have affected the payments and money rotation of all its allied businesses. One of the largest industries in the service sector would lose between 20 per cent and 25 per cent of its employees-base if the lockdown continues to have an impact on the HoReCa business itself and also on its allied businesses.

How is the HoReCa market’s slumping demand impacting Mother’s Recipe?

There is an overall decline in demand for processed food products as a result of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also reported a slump in sales volumes by 80 to 90 per cent like many other food processing players. Traditional HoReCa accounts consumption have dropped drastically but there are opportunities for supplying Mothers Recipe pickles, Papads, Spices, etc to the cloud kitchens, mega kitchens working for online food delivery portals and government emergency projects. However, we are unable to supply due to the fact that our manufacturing, raw material (RM), packaging material (PM) availability and logistics have also been affected by the lockdown.

What new strategies have you devised from production to packaging to ensure foolproof services?

Since our products are classified under ‘essential service’ we are able to start our production operations under restricted conditions ensuring the prescribed process to ensure strict hygiene and health checkup of our workers. We have identified top product SKUs in demand under the lockdown conditions and have started the manufacturing of these products on priority.

What new SKUs are you eyeing looking at the people’s changing preferences of moving towards healthier food options?

Our current products are all free of any artificial preservatives and the recipes are authentic, resulting in high quality and tasty products.

Future roadmap for the company in the post-Covid World.

The biggest challenge will be to restart manufacturing operations to cater to fluctuating consumer demand, including Retail/HoReCa and Exports. We will emphasise on RM/PM Sourcing, ensuring that manufacturing processes are streamlined and that market demands are fulfilled as soon as possible.