Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Sangha Retreat in Suzhou joins Preferred Hotels and Resorts
Latest Updates

Sangha Retreat in Suzhou joins Preferred Hotels and Resorts

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

The Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute in Suzhou, China, has joined Preferred Hotels and Resorts. Preferred will help Sangha Retreat to increase corporate and leisure travel sales, and build awareness to the trade as well as consumers around the world.

Christina Deeny, chief sales & marketing officer, Sangha Retreat, said, “We are delighted to be joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and to introduce the unique philosophy of Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute to its global community of guests. Only one-hour west of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, the wellness retreat combines the vast knowledge and wisdom of the East with cutting-edge Western science and medicine, culminating in bespoke wellbeing transformational programs which holistically address physical, mental and spiritual health. Situated on the peaceful shores of Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, every element of the retreat has been considered as an integral element of the guests stay. We look forward to working with Preferred Hotels and to welcoming their guests in the near future.”

John Reed, COO, Sangha Retreat, said, “As we all reassess our motivations for travel in a post-pandemic world, we believe there is an increased desire to travel for personal improvement, with travellers seeking rejuvenating and health-centred experiences. At Sangha Retreat it is our aim to provide a sustainable foundation for growth towards a more purposeful and mindfully lived life, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking fully immersive, holistic solutions to optimal health.”

Share

Related posts

Chef Michael Swamy: Role of a culinary consultant in the post Covid-19 era

Chef Michael Swamy

Reclassification of hotels based on global norms gets underway

Mohit Rathod

Great Wines of Italy to take place in Hong Kong and Shanghai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image