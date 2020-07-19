Sangha Retreat in Suzhou joins Preferred Hotels and Resorts

Read Article

The Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute in Suzhou, China, has joined Preferred Hotels and Resorts. Preferred will help Sangha Retreat to increase corporate and leisure travel sales, and build awareness to the trade as well as consumers around the world.

Christina Deeny, chief sales & marketing officer, Sangha Retreat, said, “We are delighted to be joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and to introduce the unique philosophy of Sangha Retreat by Octave Institute to its global community of guests. Only one-hour west of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, the wellness retreat combines the vast knowledge and wisdom of the East with cutting-edge Western science and medicine, culminating in bespoke wellbeing transformational programs which holistically address physical, mental and spiritual health. Situated on the peaceful shores of Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, every element of the retreat has been considered as an integral element of the guests stay. We look forward to working with Preferred Hotels and to welcoming their guests in the near future.”

John Reed, COO, Sangha Retreat, said, “As we all reassess our motivations for travel in a post-pandemic world, we believe there is an increased desire to travel for personal improvement, with travellers seeking rejuvenating and health-centred experiences. At Sangha Retreat it is our aim to provide a sustainable foundation for growth towards a more purposeful and mindfully lived life, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking fully immersive, holistic solutions to optimal health.”