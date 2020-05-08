Sanarp Singapore offers free digital platform for hotels to reopen fast and safe

Read Article

The WHO’s guidelines for accommodation providers resulting from the pandemic dictate new requirements, but also the guests’ expectations for hygiene, cleanliness, and safety are markedly different than before. Three hotels linked with Covid-19 cases – the Grand Hyatt Singapore, Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa & Village Hotel, Sentosa – were the first three hotels to obtain certification which will help to restore confidence among visitors.

Hotels realise the need to increase its cleanliness standard to improve guests’ perception and ultimately, their occupancy rate. To roll out such standards still exists its own challenges due to two main reasons: a) misconception of digital solution cost and b) unclear implementation of higher cleanliness standards. Hotels have a misconception of high perceived cost of digital and contactless solutions, therefore still rely on existing paper-based manual processes. Without new tools or upgrades on their existing SOPs, these hotels are also unclear how to implement improvements on hygiene and safety.

In response to the above, Sanarp Singapore offers a free digital platform for hotels to keep guests and staff engaged and safe by converting all paper-based processes to digital and contactless. This will keep both guests and staff safe while gaining travellers’ confidence.

Within five minutes, hotels can now setup their own digital home page in Sanarp. Each home page will display all digital forms required by guests and also a Covid-19 Clean badge showcasing an hotel’s effort on cleanliness. Every hotel-guest interaction via paper-based forms are replaced with digital forms. These forms can be guest registration form during check-in, travel declaration, F&B menus and food ordering or housekeeping cleaning checklists.

Sanarp is a tech startup headquartered in Singapore with teams across Singapore, Malaysia and India. Here are possible use-cases of Sanarp Contactless Solution during a guest’s journey:

Introducing contactless mobile check-ins and check-outs

Sanarp Smart-checklist app for guests replaces the pen-paper based guest registration form, ID/Passport copy submission and other interactions during check-in and check-out. At check-in, guests can scan QR code, fill the check-in form and upload the ID proof without interacting with the reception desk staff. This helps to maintain a safe distance and contactless between guests and staff. It avoids the risk of spreading the disease. Guests also are not required to stand in queue during check-in process avoiding crowding and can use they own mobile devices to complete the process. The staff on the other end can access the report in real-time in Sanarp.

Maintaining safety and clean hygiene services with Smart-checklist

According to the WHO, regular cleaning and social distancing are two main preventive measures for Covid-19. This type of conducting business keeps both the guests and staff safe. The Sanarp Smart-checklist app for housekeeping and cleaning teams helps to ensure the hotel property and public areas are clean throughout the virus spread. Staff does Covid-19 clean inspection. For any issues found during inspections, tasks are automatically created and the manager is notified.

Hotels also earn ‘Covid-19 Clean’ badge for regular inspections completed. Hotels with this badge, can be part of Sanarp’s marketing campaigns (website, social media, chatbot and other marketing platforms). They can also showcase their effort on guest and travel safety on their website and gain guests’ confidence.

By allowing to order room service via Sana – AI concierge Chatbot

To maintain a safe distance between guests and staff in the hotel, Sanarp provides Sana – AI chatbot. Sana is an interactive AI platform to engage guests 24/7 on any queries and help to order room service or report an issue easily.

For any guest request say room service, a task will be created and automatic alerts will be sent to the concerned staff/ department. The staff can work on it and then deliver the service to the guest.

Set up online store and sell F&B and other services with Sanarp

Sanarp can help hotels to boost sales by allowing F&B food order and upselling hotel ancillary services and products online. With Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger integration, Sanarp increases stickiness and boosts sales to both guests and non-guest of the hotel.

Hotels can set up the online store within 10 minutes by listing their products on Sanarp and start receiving orders. The share feature enables guests to share promotions with their WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram contacts. Staying guests can order room services or buy souvenirs while non-guests can order take-away or home delivery of food or merchandise order.

The role of Remote Hotel Management

Social distancing is one of the key measures to stop spreading Covid-19. With Sanarp application, hotel managers can access all the information remotely via mobile or laptop which helps them to monitor and engage its staff. Assigning tasks and inspection to staff and collaborating with them in real-time is easy. During these pandemic times, this mobility is crucial to keep the business going.

Providing platform for learning and training for staff

Sanarp’s Learning Portal can be used to enhance on-job learning among staff and managers. It can help in containing the outbreak by upgrading both COVID-19 related essential knowledge and other hospitality skills. Sanarp micro-lessons can be used to train new staff for any induction/training needed. The micro lessons are divided into 3 modules:

Learning – for learning the lesson topic with summary text, images and video integrated Practice – hands-on with inspection on what was learnt and Quiz – to evaluate the staff with a test. Staff can be evaluated based on the score they obtained in the quiz and hands-on inspection completed.