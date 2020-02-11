Sakha Consulting Wings at IGI Airport launches women-driven cab service for women travellers

Read Article

In a first such initiative at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Sakha Consulting Wings has tied up with GMR at the IGI airport to provide women driven cab service for women travellers. Women passengers travelling alone now have a safer commuting option from the airport.

The initiative has been launched by Sakha Consulting Wings under its brand name ‘Women With Wheels’. All the women drivers are experienced and have been extensively trained in driving and self-defence by its strategic partner Azad Foundation. The cabs are available for hire 24×7 from Sakha “Women With Wheels” exclusive booth at Arrival Forecourt T3, opposite Gate no: 6- near Pillar no: 16.

Travellers can also book a cab online. Women passengers can head over to the company’s website to pre-book the cab before arrival. There are two helpline numbers 9999193004 or 9278708888, which will take bookings from the travellers. The fares are similar to other taxi services, which work on a distance-travelled model, along with a 25 per cent additional charge for night hours (10 pm to 5 am)

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Vadera, CEO, Sakha Consulting Wings, said, “It is one of the biggest milestones in the journey of Sakha yet. A dedicated space at the Indira Gandhi International Airport not only assures women travellers of their safety, it will also go a long way in generating bigger employment opportunities to the women from marginalized communities. We are thankful to the airport authorities for the opportunity.” We are also deeply grateful to NHFDC (National Handicapped Finance and Development) Foundation for financing vehicles through a partnership that will also generate returns for persons with disability.

Sakha works together with Azad Foundation to ensure “livelihoods with dignity” for resource poor women. Azad delivers professional driving and chauffeur training to marginalised groups of women. It creates support ecosystem needed for these women to enter the world of work as professional drivers and undertakes research and advocacy for the same.

Sakha Consulting Wings has been providing women driven cab services for over a decade and has managed to provide employment to over a thousand women as professional chauffeurs and also provided more than 1.5 million safe rides to women clients through its cab hire services in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore.