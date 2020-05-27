Sahara Star introduces ‘You Are Our Only Concern’ initiative

Read Article

Sahara Star has announced the launch of its initiative “You Are Our Only Concern” to ensure the safety of its guests in the post-Covid-19 world. This initiative is based on its already high operational standards. Sahara Star will continue to keep guest care and well-being as its top priority.

Sahara Star will be undertaking the several measures at every level to ensure the guests feel safe and welcomed, like:

The entire hotel will be disinfected with special Euronics Sanitising Machines.

Alcohol-based sanitisers will be installed at all public areas and guest rooms.

Consistent use of the highest quality disinfectants at all times will be a mandate to keep the Hotel clean and sanitised.

The hotel employees will be geared with high-end health essentials like Safety Masks, Gloves, and Personal Protection Suits.

The hotel will be ensuring that all the chauffeur driven vehicles are sanitised between trips and also all drivers will undergo temperature checks after every ride.

Temperature check on arrival will be mandatory for all residential and non-residential guests.

All luggage and materials will be sanitised before being bought inside the hotel.

The hotel will follow a strict no visitor policy in rooms.

The hotel will conduct training for employees on redesigned standard operating processes, hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace procedures.

A regulatory checklist will be maintained for all housekeeping activities in the guest rooms at the hotel.

Every zone in the public area will be reconfigured to maintain safe social distance.

Safety protocols will be implemented for all banquets, business centers, restaurants, and all other facilities at the hotel.

Contactless dining with e-payment options will be introduced at all food and beverage outlets of the hotel.

The hotel will install important signages at all public areas, guest rooms, front of the house, and back of the house zones.

On this occasion, Manish Sodhi, CEO, Sahara Hospitality, said, “We want our guests to feel safe and have a warm welcome back to Hotel Sahara Star. Keeping their safety our utmost priority & their service our pleasure, we have activated dedicated processes to ensure the highest standards of hygiene & cleanliness. Rest assured, we will be providing them a luxurious stay with all the health measures in check.”