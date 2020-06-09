Sahara Star educates team members about health measures through ‘Safe Me Safe We’ programme

Read Article

Sahara Star initiates safety programme ‘Safe Me Safe We’ to educate & create awareness about health measures amongst its team members, that are been put into place for their safety and well-being.

Hotel Sahara Star will be re-starting its operations in the coming weeks and to make sure that its team is safe and protected the Hotel has undertaken several steps. The team will be now equipped with masks and gloves at all times, along with making sure that the social distancing norms are being maintained. The team shall also undergo several training sessions prior to re-starting the property.

The hotel has launched its “Safe Me Safe We” programme for its team members to ensure that they are well trained and equipped to serve our guests and take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Safety starts at home : The Hotel has urged its team to wear a mask at all times, follow social distancing, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and use the 20 seconds hand wash technique.

: The Hotel has urged its team to wear a mask at all times, follow social distancing, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and use the 20 seconds hand wash technique. Taking a safe ride to work : Hotel Sahara Star has suggested its associate to prefer traveling in their private vehicle and tap to check for essentials like wearing a mask, carrying a sanitizer, sanitizing touchpoints after and before use, carrying official IDs, self-checking temperature and visiting a doctor in case of high temperature and importantly ensuring a safe ride while renting a ride.

: Hotel Sahara Star has suggested its associate to prefer traveling in their private vehicle and tap to check for essentials like wearing a mask, carrying a sanitizer, sanitizing touchpoints after and before use, carrying official IDs, self-checking temperature and visiting a doctor in case of high temperature and importantly ensuring a safe ride while renting a ride. Making your day at work secure : Complying with temperature checks at entry points, utilization of sanitizer after touching doorknobs and elevator buttons, or using elbows to open doors. Take stairs to upper floors whenever possible if not follow social distancing in elevators and also use sanitization methods on all tools before and after usage.

: Complying with temperature checks at entry points, utilization of sanitizer after touching doorknobs and elevator buttons, or using elbows to open doors. Take stairs to upper floors whenever possible if not follow social distancing in elevators and also use sanitization methods on all tools before and after usage. Precautions to be taken while working : E-meetings will be the new way to brief the team, being on the designated floor and moving around less frequently and limiting the number of entries and exits within the property.

: E-meetings will be the new way to brief the team, being on the designated floor and moving around less frequently and limiting the number of entries and exits within the property. Bidding a hale goodbye for the day end : Doing a tap check for essentials like masks and sanitizers on the way back home will be a norm while reaching home asking a family member to keep the door open and leaving all baggage outside the house on arrival. Sanitize the belongings before taking them inside and shower immediately after putting the mask and clothes for a wash.

: Doing a tap check for essentials like masks and sanitizers on the way back home will be a norm while reaching home asking a family member to keep the door open and leaving all baggage outside the house on arrival. Sanitize the belongings before taking them inside and shower immediately after putting the mask and clothes for a wash. Tips on sanitising the correct way: Clean the surface with a dry cloth to collect dust and debris, and spray soapy water after which use a wet cloth to clean the surface again. Finally, use a sanitizer or disinfectant to make the surface squeaky clean.

On this occasion, Manish Sodhi, CEO, Sahara Hospitality Ltd. Said, “We want our team members to have a safe and hygienic workspace for which we have designed the “ Safe Me, Safe We” program to keep them secure. The hotel premises have been accommodated to make sure all the social distancing norms and health measures are followed. The reason for initiating the “Safe Me Safe We” program is to provide mental and social security to our team members so that they can, in turn, serve our guests with the Step Ahead Experience”