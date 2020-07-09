Sabre announces new SynXis platform agreement with Resorttrust, Inc to drive reach and revenue ambitions for the Japanese hotel chain

Read Article

Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Japan’s Resorttrust, Inc to provide industry-leading technology solutions to enable the luxury chain to fine-tune its distribution strategies, grow geographic reach, increase booking conversions, boost revenue-per-room and deliver improved guest experiences. Under the new deal, advanced technology solutions from Sabre’s SynXis Platform will enable Resorttrust hotels to update operations and grow footprint while maximizing revenue opportunities through direct and indirect channels.

Membership-based hotel chain Resorttrust, Inc has selected Sabre’s SynXis Booking Engine to increase conversion of website traffic into bookings, improve visibility, and provide guests with enhanced customer experience, resulting in future revenue-generating opportunities. Resorttrust, Inc will also gain a greater global presence through the SynXis platform which will connect the chain to nearly 900,000 travel agents across multiple GDSes and over 600 online channels across the world, while also providing further opportunities to increase valuable corporate travel bookings by connecting with major corporations and streamlining RFP contracting.

The chain, which has an extensive network of iconic properties across Japan as well as the Kahala Hotel and Resort in Hawaii, will be able to leverage the highly-flexible and scalable SynXis Booking Engine to increase engagement, trigger conversions and drive direct revenue to convert website visitors into guests The SynXis Booking Engine provides real-time rates, offers, and availability to the website shoppers with a streamlined booking path and modern e-commerce features to boost direct bookings on the hotel websites.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sabre to boost direct and indirect bookings to our resorts. We’re already seeing the first green shoots of recovery in the Japanese tourism industry, and we needed robust and scalable solutions to support us in our plans to grow our reach and revenue as well as further improving the guest experience for domestic and international visitors,” said Kiyoshi Aruga, department manager, Hotel Trusty Department, Hotels & Tourism Division, Resorttrust, Inc.

“Sabre is proud of our already strong, and valued, relationships with travel partners in Japan. This new agreement with Resorttrust, Inc. further strengthens Sabre’s existing presence in the Japanese market, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the recovery and continued success of Japan’s tourism industry,” said Frank Trampert, managing director and chief commercial officer, EMEA & APAC, Sabre Hospitality Solutions.

He added, “This new partnerships will enable some of Japan’s best-loved hotels and resorts to refine their distribution strategies, reach new markets, improve the conversion rates of web browsers to bookings and deliver an improved guest experience. We are thrilled to be able to play our part in enabling more travellers to discover Japan’s already renowned, and lesser-known destinations as we partner with our hotels and hospitality partners to make travel happen.””