Royal Orchid Suites Bangalore achieves 80 per cent occupancy for April 2020

Read Article

Extended stay guests and seamless connectivity for enabling Work From Home concept inside the hotel, has helped Royal Orchid Suites Bangalore to achieve 80 per cent occupancy in April 2020 with a 100 per cent occupancy in the second half of the month.

Speaking to Express Food & Hospitality, Shinoj Joseph, area GM – Royal Orchid Suites, Bangalore, Regenta Inn Devanahalli, Bangalore and Regenta Inn Indiranagar, Bangalore, said, “There were guests in the hotel who got extended their stay due to lock-down formed the base occupancy for the first week of April which eventually picked-up. On a survey, we understood the in-house guests largely depend on the internet connectivity which supports a seamless work atmosphere. Here we developed a thought of Work From Home concept.”

All the team members of hotel came up with fantastic ideas to maintain a fair share of business. First step was to reassure the staying guests on the safety practices and hygiene process.

Joseph added, “We have done a system for social distancing wherever possible. Elevators have been marked for social distancing, certain ideas like placing tooth picks to operate lift button, social distancing marking in common areas like lobby, takeaway counter etc been implemented. The hotel is located inside a residential society and we were able to maintain multiple temperature check-points equipped with multiple sanitiser dispenser stations.”

A re-working on the menu been done which made the in-room dining affordable for the hotel as well as the society where the hotel is located, thus minimising the entry/exit of guests from the premises. Key staff were accommodated within the hotel with all comforts to ensure timely support. Internet speed has been increased to 100 mbps which helped all the guests to stay connected with the work.

“Our chef & F&B Manager acted positively to understand the culinary taste of each guest, thus maintaining a perfect cyclic menu which made a WOW factor for all guests. Our hotel is designed with just eight rooms on each floor spread across 12 floors; each and every room in the hotel is designed to maintain safe distance from another room. Every room has a private balcony and half of the inventory has an office set-up, living room and kitchenette. This not only creates the social distancing, but also contributes privacy for the Work From Home concept,” Joseph pointed out.

He observed that the pandemic situation has also contributed to the scope and opportunity of multi-skilling. “Most of all the staff got the great opportunity of polishing skills in other departments and I sure some of them have already marked their career development in the near future,” he said.

Royal Orchid Suites Bangalore recorded a GOP of 30 per cent for the month of April with 80 per cent occupancy. “With extended support from our travel partners, corporate bookings, hotel management and CXOs, and most importantly the team at the unit level, we are looking positive for May as well, which is showing a 60 per cent Business on Books which will go up to 80 per cent by the month-end,” he stated.