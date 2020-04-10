Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels take up initiatives to alleviate community distress amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, through its 60+ hotels across India, has been taking up adhoc as well as sustained measures to provide comfort to the needy amidst the lockdown. Hotel units have been distributing food packets while maintaining social distancing so as to ensure the safety of its staff and that of the community. The group has so far implemented relief plans through its hotels in Bengaluru, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Mysore and Rajasthan.

Commenting on the initiative, Chander Baljee, chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “These are difficult times, the pandemic has brought with it fear and uncertainty. The ones at the bottom of the pyramid are most affected and it is our duty to support those in need. I have urged teams at all our 60+ hotels in India to take up initiatives at a local level. Our hotel in Pushkar (Rajasthan) has adopted a village with 300 people. In Bharuch, Rajkot and Vadodara, we are distributing food to 200, 600 and 900 people respectively. Our hotels in Pench National Park and in Jaipur provided food to more than 2500 migrant workers during last week’s mass migration. In Bangalore, we have continued ongoing initiatives through our flagship property – Hotel Royal Orchid and through Regenta Place. We provide food packets to the local community with help from corporators. These are humble efforts and we commit to doing as much as we can in the coming days too.”