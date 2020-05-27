Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels introduces ‘Safety assured’ campaign at 60+ hotels in India

Read Article

Eagerly looking for the nation-wide lockdown to get lifted and in anticipation of operations to return to normal over the coming weeks, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels have announced their latest campaign focusing on staff and guest safety. Titled ‘Safety Assured’, the campaign presses upon strict adherence to Covid-related government guidelines and implementation of best practices across the group’s 60+ hotels in India.

The hotel company has issued strict guidelines and meticulously trained its staff to follow best practices in all front-of-the-house as well as back-of-the-house operations. Hotel units would continue to deliver ‘Distinctly Warm Indian Hospitality’ across all hotels as a continued brand promise and have undertaken the following initiatives to ensure guests are provided with the assurance they require in times of Covid.

Mandatory temperature checks, handwashing & frequent sanitising from entry till check-out, for staff and guests.

Hotel staff and chauffeurs to wear protective masks and gloves at all times.

Thorough cleaning and sanitising of guest rooms and common areas to be undertaken.

Alternate rooms to be assigned to guests and space to be increased between restaurant tables, when operational.

FSSAI guidelines to be followed for the preparation and service of food.

Social distancing & hygienic cleaning measures to be followed for Meetings & Conferences, when operational.

In addition to the above best-practices, hotel units will also be suspending swimming pool, gym, and spa operations in the interim. Housekeeping amenities and mini-bar items are now available only on request so as to minimise chances of contamination and all staff has been mandated to use the Aarogya Setu App, as directed by the government. Buffet operations have been paused and guests are encouraged to order from special menus, with food delivery being limited to room service. The group is also in the process of implementing ‘Contactless Check-in’ and ‘Touchless, QR Code Menus’ for food ordering, and all chemicals that will be used for sanitising the hotel premises are of the grade prescribed by the government. Post lockdown, the hotel will also be opening up outdoor restaurants for dining, and banquet halls will be reconfigured to comply with the needs of social-distancing and other COVID regulations.

Commenting on the development, Chander Baljee, chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “We eagerly look forward to opening doors and welcoming guests to our hotels. As everyone expects to return to a ‘new normal’, our responsibility is to provide utmost safety and assurance to our guests and staff, while maintaining the same high levels of service and warmth that we have been known for. Our teams have undergone meticulous training to ensure that our guests feel right-at-home once they check-in to our hotels. I am also delighted that the government has agreed to allow flights in a graded manner; the economy must resume, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we don’t get complacent and compromise on safety. This we must do as individuals, as a company, members of the economy, and jointly as citizens of the country.”