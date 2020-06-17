Roseate Hotels & Resorts partners with Launderette to offer contactless laundry delivery service

Read Article

Roseate Hotels & Resorts in association with Launderette is offering its patrons a nouveau, hygienic and contactless 24 hours laundry delivery service while maintaining the same brand standards.

With utmost focus on safety and hygiene practices through its, recently introduced ‘Care by Roseate’ programme, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said that it not only ensures, the best state of the art appliances and cleaning products that are used for each wash of the couture and special apparel wear but also an unparalleled experience with its new initiatives of ‘Care’ curated to provide the highest level of hygiene practices and safety standards.

Presently Launderette is delivering within the 15 km radius of Aerocity which includes Vasant Kunj, Samalkha, Rajokri & Gurgaon. There are also special offers customers can avail on bulk laundry and membership.

“All the associates are experienced and have undertaken special training programmes to understand and enable these services through a defined protocol that adheres to stringent quality and safety checks. The entire process is technology-enabled that includes online payments and contactless services. For delivery, sanitised and layered packaging will be used. We are also following strict Government guidelines whilst offering the best services through contactless means to ensure a flawless experience,” a statement by Launderette read.

It also follows the thermal screening of all associates before each delivery service, as well as the disinfection of vehicles at all entry points and post every use.