Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Roseate Hotels & Resorts partners with Launderette to offer contactless laundry delivery service
Latest Updates

Roseate Hotels & Resorts partners with Launderette to offer contactless laundry delivery service

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Roseate Hotels & Resorts in association with Launderette is offering its patrons a nouveau, hygienic and contactless 24 hours laundry delivery service while maintaining the same brand standards.

With utmost focus on safety and hygiene practices through its, recently introduced ‘Care by Roseate’ programme, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said that it not only ensures, the best state of the art appliances and cleaning products that are used for each wash of the couture and special apparel wear but also an unparalleled experience with its new initiatives of ‘Care’ curated to provide the highest level of hygiene practices and safety standards.

Presently Launderette is delivering within the 15 km radius of Aerocity which includes Vasant Kunj, Samalkha, Rajokri & Gurgaon. There are also special offers customers can avail on bulk laundry and membership.

“All the associates are experienced and have undertaken special training programmes to understand and enable these services through a defined protocol that adheres to stringent quality and safety checks. The entire process is technology-enabled that includes online payments and contactless services. For delivery, sanitised and layered packaging will be used. We are also following strict Government guidelines whilst offering the best services through contactless means to ensure a flawless experience,” a statement by Launderette read.

It also follows the thermal screening of all associates before each delivery service, as well as the disinfection of vehicles at all entry points and post every use.

Share

Related posts

Anantara’s King’s Cup moves to Bangkok

Copper Chimney to expand internationally

Mohit Rathod

Anantara opens fifth property in Abu Dhabi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image