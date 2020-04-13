Roseate Hotels & Resorts joins the gourmet food home deliveries trend

Read Article

After IHCL’s Taj Hotels, now Roseate Hotels and Resorts, the luxury boutique hotel group is set to deliver its inhouse gourmet delicacies at the doorstep of customers in Delhi so that they can enjoy them in the comfort of their homes. Kheer, the fine dining Indian restaurant and Roasted by Roseate the in- house barista is now all set to do home deliveries.

The Home Delivery menu has been meticulously designed to include the choicest delicacies from Roasted by Roseate like macaroons, sandwiches, burgers and more. The fine dining Indian restaurant speciality options include temptations like tandoori Paneer Tikka, Silbatte ki Shammi, Murgh Kolhapuri, Chukundar Chilgoze ki tikki , Murg Malai tikka, Malabar fish, Dal Makhani, Badam Cake, Kalakand tart etc. While at the moment only Khher and Roasted By Roseate are offering online deliveries, other restaurants by Roseate are soon expected to join.

Commenting on the new initiative Dr Ankur Bhatia, executive director, Roseate Hotels & Resorts said, “We are providing a menu which includes all our all time favourite dishes. For home delivery services, we are colluding with food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy as well as taking direct orders for Roasted by Roseate. This initiative would enable customers who are unable to come to our hotel for any reason to enjoy the fine dining experience in the comfort of their home. ”

While Roasted By Roseate would be taking direct orders for Chanakyapuri, Westend, Shanti Niketan, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Westend Green Farms, The Green Farms, Grand Westend Farms; the fine dining Indian restaurant Kheer would be present on Zomato and Swiggy.