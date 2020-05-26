Roseate Hotels & Resorts firm on plans of expansion in luxury segment

Read Article

Although the hospitality industry is seeing a multitude of obstacles, Roseate Hotels & Resorts is bullish about its expansion in the luxury segment. “We are still firm on our plans on expansion and will be keen to explore management contracts as well besides coming with our own luxury hotels & resorts. There will be a slight delay in progress due to the lockdown, however, we will strive to push our projects with even more focus now as this time has helped us to understand various market dynamics in a whole new form. So, yes we are moving ahead with our expansion plans in the luxury segment,” affirmed Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Perceiving the impact of the pandemic ahead of the lockdown, Kapoor informed that they did see the impact ahead of lockdown and took precautionary measures by first sending outstation employees to their homes, whereas employees who got stuck or were out of rents were moved into the hotel premises. “To offer our food experiences within the comfort of the guests’ home we started home delivery services. We immediately closed our resorts – The Roseate New Delhi and The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh due to low volumes. We took steps to save on our material cost by consuming all perishable goods beforehand and only ordered bare minimum quantities as per consumption requirement. Fixed cost like heat, light & power were controlled through optimal usage while guest floors at Roseate House were shut to reduce further wastage.”

About the contingent plans devised to keep the opex stable and the costs optimised, he added that they have been following bare minimum manning in hotels to ensure that the hotels & resorts remain well maintained at all times. They are also renegotiating with their partners for waiver or extension of the timelines on the asset management cost, and are working diligently on collection of balance payments from corporates to ensure continuity of cash flow, he said.

As industry people believe that the impact of the pandemic is here to hover for a while, to have a strong balance sheet moving forward, Kapoor said, “We are vouching on controlling and maintaining our costs without jeopardising guests & team satisfaction levels; finishing leaves of team members wherever applicable; having strong control on orders, and introducing various packages including advance purchase to have cash flows moving in.”

As the MICE and weddings market are the most impacted amid the new norms of social distancing, Kapoor opined, “MICE will pick up in due course of time as all the social events including weddings which are on hold for the past three months will happen once lockdown is over. The volume of wedding numbers will be there, however number of guests will reduce.”

Elucidating the other revenue streams for the company during the lockdown, Kapoor stated, “We have been able to optimise on home food deliveries; laundry service which is about to start soon; advance purchase vouchers – to be utilised whenever lockdown is over; minibar replacement with a reasonable priced consumption menu which a guest can order from IRD; to introducing online retail to offer goodies from our Upstage Collect which will start by early June.”