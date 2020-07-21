Roseate Hotels and Resorts offers curated gifts this Raksha Bandhan

Read Article

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in all Indians’ hearts as brothers and sisters on this special occasion, commensurate their strong emotional bonds. The ongoing pandemic has also made us revisit our relationships and ensure that we keep them strong. Roseate Hotels and Resorts have those offerings to make your sibling feel cherished with its carefully curated and tasteful gifts at Upstage Collect, its recently launched online store.

To make this momentous day even more special, Upstage Collect has brought together unique Rakhi gift ideas. A Rakhi Special section has been specially curated to provide exclusive options for your sibling. There is a range of chic wrist bands as a Rakhi alternative or gift which can be a style statement of the hour. Some designed options are: Eternity Band – Smoke Grey, Interloop Band – Tan and more by the brand Nappa Dori.

Roseate Hotels and Resorts has also curated a mouthwatering mithai range. One can order an exclusive range of unique Mithais such as Sunflower Seed Pedas, Marble Burfi, Hazelnut Peda and Flaxseed Ladoos to name a few. All crafted with love and keeping utmost hygiene practices in place.