Rich’s Gourmet Guide Delhi focuses on upcoming festive season’s bakery trends

Rich Graviss, a leading manufacturer of ingredients for cakes and desserts recently organised the Delhi edition of Rich’s Gourmet Guide – The Bakers Lounge at Le Meridien. Inspired by the upcoming festive season, Rich’s team of in-house chefs and experts demonstrated international trends in desserts, cakes, beverages & savouries through different concepts such as modern cake art, Truffle art, whip topping art, and Nugel art.

The company’s team of chefs also prepared a variety of cake designs at live counters for bakery enthusiasts to equip them with their unique recipes and styles. With a focus on festivals, the event was aimed at helping boost sales for customers and aspiring bakers alike by inspiring them and showcasing a variety of new and different applications.

Pankajj Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Rich Graviss and Pankaj Jain, GM, marketing, sales & culinary, along with other dignitaries from the hospitality sector participated in the day-long activities.

Commenting on the initiative, Chaturvedi said, “Understanding the challenges our customers face and innovating solutions to make their business more convenient and profitable is the lynchpin of our business strategy. We stand true to our commitment in treating our customers, associates, and communities like family and these family values drive us towards continuous improvement.”