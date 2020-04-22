RHG launches #Radissoncares campaign in India to recreate memorable moments at home

Read Article

As India unites against COVID-19 and continues to brave through a nation-wide lockdown, Radisson Hotels today announced the launch of #RadissonCares in India; a campaign that leverages the Group’s expertise across a range of service areas to make a positive difference in the lives of its guests.

With #RadissonCares, the Group aims to deliver its hallmark Yes I Can! service philosophy to guests as they collaborate to combat the pandemic, in efforts to practice social distancing and staying home. The campaign is being rolled out in five phases and will bring together tips and insights in the areas of housekeeping, food and beverage, elderly care, and health and wellness from the Group’s well regarded and globally recognized service professionals.

“Our service ethos and Yes I Can! spirit extends beyond occasions when guests stay or dine with us. With over two decades of hospitality experience in India, we understand the needs of our guests. Tips and simple recommendations shared through this initiative are routinely used to enhance the experience at our hotels, which guests can now recreate at their own homes. This campaign is our tribute towards the health, wellness and overall wellbeing of our guests while they stay indoors. We miss and care for them, and when it is back to business as usual, we will be there to welcome them with our caring hospitality,” said Zubin Saxena, MD and VP – Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Subsequent phases of #RadissonCares will present expert advice from chefs and service professionals – including renowned Chef Rakesh Sethi, corporate executive chef, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Guests can learn how to keep their homes safe and hygienic, use immunity building ingredients in home-cooked food, keep the elderly healthy and safe, and ensure personal wellness through this initiative.