RHG in partnership with SGS announces Radisson Safety Protocol

Radisson Hotel Group yesterday announced Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, a new programme of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures, in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

One of Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priorities is the continued health, safety and security of its guests, team members, and business partners. The company has conducted a thorough review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols. These enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests’ safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol will further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines at hotels globally.

These guidelines include hand sanitizing stations at all entrances, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the Meeting & Event facilities, training in local, Centers for Disease Control, or World Health Organization recommendations and health guidelines, a reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training. Radisson Hotel Group’s enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines have been developed in collaboration with a global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey, by uniting best-in-class cleaning and hygiene solutions with reinforced protocols and patented technology designed for healthcare.

Radisson Hotel Group will be introducing an official label of cleanliness and disinfection issued by SGS to ensure the highest Cleanliness, Hygiene and Safety standards, as confirmed by SGS through a centralized validation process. Under this program, individual hotels can receive an approval label upon completion of a comprehensive local audit including on-site testing using the latest technology.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we are committed to delivering a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. The world has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 so it is key that we strive to protect all who work, stay and partner with us as we re-open our doors to a new era of travel. To do this we have thoroughly examined all areas of the hotel experience, and we are proud to have partnered with SGS to create our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol programme,” said Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hospitality AB and Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group’s Global Steering Committee.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said, “SGS’ global leadership in the Travel & Hospitality sector has enabled our network of health and safety experts to develop a comprehensive and straightforward protocol to check management procedures and disinfection status of hotels. Our goal is to ensure that maximum hygiene standards are met, to protect guests as well as Radisson Hotel Group team members.”

Radisson Hotel Group will soon be announcing an extension to its brand commitment which includes 20 Steps and an additional 10-Step protocol for Meetings & Events. The company expects to complete all the necessary operational details of this program over the next few weeks. Principles under consideration include:

Increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of all hotel areas, paying special attention to high-touch items

Stations installed with alcohol-based hand sanitizer and gloves at the front entrance and hotel public areas

All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in

Express check-out process available for guests to minimize contact

Cash-free methods of payments available and encouraged

Door hangers displayed with cleaning and disinfection procedures in each room

Comprehensive hygiene and preventions training programs for team members

Team members provided with Personal Protective Equipment such as masks and gloves