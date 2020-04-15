Restaurateurs laud Centre’s decision to extend nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus

Read Article

Since PM Narendra Modi yesterday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, various restauranteurs lauded the decision by the Centre for public safety at large but also sought for exclusive attention by it into the current bleak situation that the hospitality industry is faced with.

Sneh Jain, co-founder and MD, The Baker’s Dozen, “I agree with Hon. PM Narendra

Modi and the state’s on the assessment for the extension of the lockdown till 3 May 2020 According to me, we have one chance to control the situation by opting for a hard path and taking strict decisions for the betterment of the country and its citizens. This will be productive for everyone and will lead to a positive outcome rather than to struggle for a very long and difficult fight. Also, the decision to gradually start checking all the areas from 20 April for the cases and incidences that are under control will also help the boosting the economy. Overall I think it’s a very balanced approach, but the top priority should be to control the virus. I request everyone to stay home and stay safe.”

Vipul Hirani, co-founder, Crafters Taphouse, said, “The announcement made by Hon. PM is just a continuation of the steps that Hon. CM Shri. Udhav Thackereyji had already announced on 11th April. These steps are in the right direction. The entire hospitality industry is looking forward to concrete steps from the concerned authorities with regards to providing relief to the sector post removal of the lockdown. I expect the opening of the restaurants to be based on the condition of social distancing norms to be followed even if the threat has subsided considerably and hence, the hospitality sector is expected to be under considerable pressure even after the lockdown is removed. In such a scenario if relief is not provided to the sector, it is likely that a large number of establishments will have to shut shop which will lead to a large number of job losses.”

Subbaraju Penmatsa, MD, Prost Brewpub (Bangalore and Hyderabad), voiced, “As PM Modi declares that

COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, as a socially responsible brand we support the initiative. The entire country has united to control the pandemic situation and the Police officials, Doctors, Sanitisation departments and emergency departments are standing as the main pillars of the country. The 7 things that were told by PM Modi keeps us safe, informative and responsible. We hope the situations will get controlled at the earliest. We are requesting the government to extend the financial support to the F&B industry because 90% of the brands are in huge losses. If the government agrees for the online delivery of Craft beers till the lockdown is closed that would help the craft beer industry to sustain in this crisis period.”

Senil Shah, founder, New York Burrito Company, expressed, “This lockdown will have a lot of impacts. People’s cash flow will be a big issue. I think pretty much all the restauranteur are short on funds. In the restaurant business, 80% cost is rental and salary. I feel the impact will be. I believe a lot of people will lose their job in the hospitality industry. Because I believe the lockdown won’t end till May end. We haven’t let anyone go. We believe to be with them in this difficult time. Rental – Still many of the landlords are not agreeing for the rental free period. That might be a bigger issue. Overall, I believe 20 per cent of restaurants will be out of business when they start in May/June.”

“The decision of PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown until May 3, 2020 was a must to curb the spread of COVID-19 as it is increasing at an uncontrollable pace. To maintain the utmost care, we have made some of our staff members to stay and are quarantined at our Hotel Le Sutra. The basic salaries of all the staff members is paid in full and no one would be losing their jobs in these tough times. We are keeping the staff well-equipped with food and basic food supply necessities like pulses and rice for their families as well. We are also distributing food to the watchmen, cleaners and security guards around Out Of The Blue. We have also been paying for the education of villagers living around Out Of The Blue and near Union Park for many years now and are supplying food to the people who can’t afford it in the current situation. Considering the immunity aspect, we have introduced healthy and affordable 4-course immunity booster combo meals for customers to boost their immunity and safeguard themselves from the pandemic. In this crisis situation, we have to make sure we help as many people we can in any way possible as per our affordability as this time is not about making money and generating profits,” noted, Rahul Bajaj, director, and conceptualiser, Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue.