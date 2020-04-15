Restaurant industry supports PM Narendra Modi’s vision to feed the underprivileged during current crisis: NRAI

Read Article

NRAI extended its wholehearted support to the Hon’ble Prime Minister in fulfilling his vision of compassion and care for the underprivileged and daily wage earners during the current crisis. In his address to the nation earlier yesterday, PM Modi appealed to every Indian to accord topmost priority to providing food to the daily wage workers. NRAI stands totally committed to this cause, it said in a statement.

NRAI had launched a similar campaign two weeks ago. Called #FeedTheNeedy, this has the same objective; to serve meals to maximum number of poor Indians during this crisis. The primary idea was to leverage the available food production infrastructure for larger public and societal good. Subsequently, with generous support from our members, efficient support of the administration in various cities and generous contribution by hundreds of donors, #FeedTheNeedy initiative has already served little under One and a Half Million Meals in these two weeks and we don’t intend to stop. We aspire to serve up to Ten Million Meals in coming weeks.

Speaking on the subject, Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI; CEO & executive director, deGustibus Hospitality said, “The underlying message delivered by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in his address to the Nation earlier today was a clear indicator that human issues have to take precedence over the commercial issues under the current circumstances. Apart from urging every Indian citizen to take medical precautions and care right now, two big human elements of his talks were about providing meals to poor and underprivileged citizens and an appeal to corporates to avoid sacking people at this time. NRAI is fully committed to support both these appeals of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. NRAI has already produced and served almost one and a half million meals in two weeks under its #FeedTheNeedy initiative with active crowdfunding efforts. However, our industry is genuinely fighting for its mere survival and under the circumstances we are not left with any resources to pay wages to our employees despite our best intents to do so. We have already made representations to the Hon’ble Finance Minister and the NITI Aayog to provide for some unemployment pay covers for our workforce and that seems to be the only visible option to honour the appeal of PM Modi. We fully understand that our first priority as a nation is to fight the menace of the Novel Coronavirus but as expressed by PM earlier today, we cannot ignore the human issues.”

He added, “While we support the extended lockdown announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister earlier today, it has further diminished our ability and opportunity to bounce back in the post-COVID era, apart from intensifying the risk of massive job loss in the sector. We are banking on the Govt support to tide over this crisis as well as announcement of a larger stimulus package for the Industry post the lockdown.”

Furthermore, he added, “Our stated endeavor to serve ten million meals cannot be fulfilled without the donations received from the larger public community. On behalf of the entire industry, I urge everyone, whether corporate houses or individuals, to please support us in this cause by donating funds and groceries. To put it in a simple perspective, even a humble donation of Rs 1000 can feed up to 50 hungry people.”

Participating Restaurants:

Mumbai: Barbeque Nation, Blue Sea, Café Royal, Cheelizza, deGustibus Hospitality, Gritty Food, Madras Diaries, Mag Street Kitchen, Massive Restaurants, Pratap Da Dhaba, Puja Raheja & Spukkies

Delhi NCR: Barbeque Nation, Chaayos, Cream of the Crop, Massive Restaurants, Noshi, Piers 38, Pra Pra Prank, Saint & Sinners, Yum Yum Cha

Bengaluru: Bade Miyan, Barbeque Nation, Beijing Bites, Green Theory, Massive Restaurants, Royanna Military Canteen, Smally’s, Watson’s

Kolkata: 1000BC, Barbeque Nation, Kaidi Kitchen, Khichri Khichdi, Refinery 091, Sanjha Chulha, The Grid, Wow! Momo