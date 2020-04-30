Read Article

Bureau Veritas is on hand to support business resumption with appropriate health and safety conditions across all sectors including hotels

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, has developed a suite of solutions to support companies of all sizes as they restart business activity.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services commented, “The priority for all companies is to get back to work as quickly as possible and with appropriate health, safety and hygiene conditions for their employees and their clients. Building on 200 years of expertise in risk management, Bureau Veritas has developed a suite of solutions to meet the needs of all sectors of the economy as they reopen for business.”

He added, “Companies and public authorities with facilities open to the public need to demonstrate to their customers and users the implementation of the required protective measures. Companies in the industrial, construction and services sectors need to be able to protect their employees when they are back at work, whether on site or in their offices. Our geographical presence in 140 countries and unrivalled experience in certification processes are considerable assets as they enable us to provide companies, public authorities and society as a whole with our services and our in-depth knowledge of local specificities and regulations.”

‘Restart Your Business with BV’ has been developed in collaboration with a range of experts and stakeholders. Bureau Veritas’ objectives are to:

Verify that health, safety and hygiene procedures put in place for the resumption of activity meet local and international regulations, as well as recognised best practices

Confirm that the procedures defined are relevant to the specific needs of the company’s area of business, and that they are effectively implemented

Deliver a certification or a conformity label thanks to its role of trustworthy independent third party.

‘Restart Your Business with BV’ is designed to address the risks specific to all places where people live and work from construction sites and factories to offices, hotels, restaurants, shops and public facilities.

Catherine Chen, president, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services added, “More than ever, our role as a specialist, independent third party is crucial in creating the conditions for trust in this restart period. Bureau Veritas is committed to deploy all efforts to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

Within the consumer and technology products industries, BV has a suite of services readily available to enable fast ramp up of sourcing, selling and manufacturing including:

‘Restart Your Business with BV’ Health, Safety & Hygiene services for offices as well as retail, storage, distribution and manufacturing facilities

Health & Safety audits for factories worldwide addressing facility safety; worker engagement and personal protective equipment usage as well as machine safety; working from height; confined spaces and materials and chemicals

Remote inspections and audits to support the current travel restrictions; supply chain continuation as well as cost and carbon footprint management

“With decades of successfully implementing world class risk management solutions for our clients; our services are geared towards a safe and effective start-up of business operations together with an ongoing maintenance programme,” Chen stated.